Former White House Staff Jordan Burris Joins Socure to Help Lead Public Sector Product Market Strategy

Jordan Burris, former chief of staff in the White House’s Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer, was appointed as senior director of product market strategy for public sector at digital identity verification and fraud technology provider Socure.

The New York, New York-headquartered company said Monday Burris will use his experience to help lead the expansion of its government-leaning business.

He brings to his new role experience in managing technology and cybersecurity efforts of two U.S. administrations while at the White House and supporting cybersecurity risk management initiatives of commercial and public sector clients while at Deloitte.

According to Burris, he would help government clients work on their digital transportation, fraud prevention and user experience efforts in his new position.

“Jordan will drive a meaningful dialogue with government agencies to solve their identity fraud challenges, eliminate massive financial losses, and improve inclusive access to government benefits and services,” said Matt Thompson, general manager of public sector solutions at Socure.

The company provides identity verification and fraud platform to various enterprises that include large banks and credit card issuers.

