Caelum Research Books $96M Army Contract for IT Support Services

Rockville, Maryland-based small business Caelum Research has won a $96 million hybrid contract to provide the U.S. Army with information technology support services. The contractor will conduct work through Jan. 8, 2027, and performance locations will be determined based on future IT support task orders, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Financing will also be provided by the Army Contracting Command upon the award of each order.

A total of 24 companies submitted a bid for the firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials contract that the military branch solicited online.

Founded in 1978, Caelum delivers IT, applied sciences and system engineering services to its government and private sector clients.