CAES Introduces GaN-Based RF Amplifier for Airborne Electronic Warfare Systems; David Young Quoted

CAES has launched a gallium nitride-based, high-power radio frequency amplifier designed to provide electronic attack capability for SwaP-constrained electronic warfare pods, unmanned aerial vehicles and other airborne systems.

The wideband, ruggedized RF amplifier has chill plates to provide liquid flow-through cooling capability and custom GaN packaging to improve heat transfer efficiency, CAES said Wednesday.

David Young, chief technology officer at CAES, said the RF amplifier builds on the company’s decades of experience in airborne electronic attack and leverages new GaN technologies.

“The high power amplifier enables longer distance effects and more effective jamming versus legacy systems,” added Young.

According to the product brief, the RF amplifier can also support space-based high power applications in addition to ground-based communications jamming and airborne electronic attack operations.

