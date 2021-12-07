Calibre Systems and LexisNexis Risk Solutions were awarded a $34 million contract from the General Services Administration for digital identity verification services in support of the federal government’s unified login system.

The contract covers the provision of identity confirmation and fraud detection tools to help GSA’s Technology Transformation Services broaden access to federal benefits and applications via the Login.gov website, the companies said in a joint statement published Tuesday.

Login.gov is a single sign-on platform that has been granted a moderate authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

LexisNexis will use its InstantVerify, ThreatMetrix for Government and Document Authentication platforms to provide threat intelligence and enhanced fraud prevention capabilities while Calibre Systems will oversee program deployment and integration under the agreement.

Haywood Talcove, CEO of the government business of LexisNexis and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said that with Login.gov serving as a single managed service for security and operations, agencies will no longer be required to conduct identity proofing and fraud detection themselves.

“This solution also enhances their ability to serve the public, while creating a more positive user experience working with government agencies.”