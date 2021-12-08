Microsoft Cloud Products Now Available Through Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule Contract

Carahsoft Technology has begun offering Microsoft‘s cloud-based technology offerings and services to the government sector through a governmentwide information technology procurement vehicle managed by the General Services Administration.

Agencies can purchase Azure and Modern Workplace products on Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, the company said Tuesday.

The offerings include software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service platforms designed to help customers manage and protect data in the cloud.

Carahsoft also offers Microsoft products in the federal market via NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V program, the U.S. Army’s IT Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 contract and the Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program.

For state agencies, the offerings can be accessed through Carahsoft’s contracts with OMNIA Partners and the National Association of State Procurement Officials.