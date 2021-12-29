Carahsoft to Offer CyCognito’s Attack Surface Management Tool to Government; Michael Shrader Quoted

CyCognito has authorized Carahsoft Technology to distribute the network security company’s external attack surface management and protection offering across the public sector through the latter’s existing government agreements and reseller partners.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will offer CyCognito’s platform using its contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V program, OMNIA Partners, the National Association of State Procurement Officials and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.

CyCognito works to enable organizations to monitor and protect their external attack surface by providing full visibility into the entire extended information technology ecosystem.

The software-as-a-service platform is designed to automate the discovery and detection of vulnerabilities and remediation of identified risks on the attack surface.

Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft, said CyCognito’s platform also helps businesses comply with security frameworks and regulatory standards.

“We look forward to working with CyCognito and our reseller partners to help educate and better enable the Public Sector with the knowledge, specialization and technology needed to properly assess their cyber risk and eliminate exposure,” he added.