Carahsoft to Offer Visium’s TruContext Analytics Tool to Government Customers; Mark Lucky Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will bring Visium Technologies’ data analytics and visualization platform to public sector customers through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

The TruContext platform from Visium is designed to help users glean insights from cyberthreat data and accelerate the decision-making process by ingesting any raw data and could detect vulnerabilities and exploits using the Mitre Att&ck framework, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Visium CEO Mark Lucky said partnering with Carahsoft will help the company broaden its public sector footprint and better serve government customers by providing access to cybersecurity platforms.

TruContext could enable organizations to overlay new correlated machine data sources through integration within the Splunk Enterprise platform.

Carahsoft will offer Visium’s platform through Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contracts.

