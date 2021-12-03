Cherokee Federal Buys Preting Consulting in Growth, Diversification Efforts Push; Steven Bilby Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Dec. 3, 2021 — Cherokee Federal looks to support its growth and diversification initiatives with its acquisition of Preting Consulting, an Alexandria, Virginia-based company that provides intelligence community support, GovCon Wire reported Tuesday.

“With the addition of Preting, we are gaining a talented team of professionals that will help us strengthen our offerings within the intelligence community and carry on our rich tradition of serving America’s mission with sophisticated solutions and relentless passion,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.