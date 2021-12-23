in Contract Awards, News

Collins Aerospace Receives $147M Airborne Reconnaissance Tech Order via Air Force FMS Contract

Collins Aerospace Receives $147M Airborne Reconnaissance Tech Order via Air Force FMS Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon Technologies‘ (NYSE: RTX) Collins Aerospace has received a $146.79 million order from the U.S. Air Force to supply airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensor pods to Taiwan as part of a foreign military sales agreement.

USAF awarded the order under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for MS-110 Tactical Reconnaissance Pod manufacturing and testing services, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

According to Collins, the MS-110 is an airborne DB-110 dual-band pod that offers multi-spectral intelligence imagery coverage over wide areas and long ranges during daytime and nighttime operations.

Collins will perform work at its facilities in Westford, Massachusetts, and will aim to complete work by Nov. 30, 2025.

Taiwan requested to procure six pods and related equipment from the U.S. through a $367.2 million FMS deal the State Department approved in October 2020.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Collins AerospaceDefense Departmentforeign military salesGovconMS-110 Tactical Reconnaissance Podraytheon technologiesTaiwanUS Air Force

Lockheed to Continue to Produce, Support Navy's Trident II Nuclear Missiles Under $70M Award - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed to Continue to Produce, Support Navy’s Trident II Nuclear Missiles Under $70M Award
Red Cat Subsidiary Secures Position on $90M CBP Contract for Surveillance UAS; Jeff Thompson Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Red Cat Subsidiary Secures Position on $90M CBP Contract for Surveillance UAS; Jeff Thompson Quoted