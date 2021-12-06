Contractors Urged to Update GSA Advantage Order Status

The General Services Administration has called on eligible contractors to update their GSA Advantage order status.

GSA said Thursday the Multiple Award Schedule Solicitation requires order status reporting.

“Schedule contractors must use EDI, cXML or the GSA Advantage Purchase Order Portal to provide order status that enables ordering agencies to track the location of an order at any time, from the moment the order is shipped, to the point of delivery and acceptance,” according to the requirement.

Starting April 2022, vendors with 10 or more product lines that do not comply with the order status reporting requirement face risk of suspension from GSA Advantage and eBuy.

To remove the suspension, contractors should come up with a corrective action plan within 90 days of suspension. Failure to do so, the contract of the vendor will be removed from GSA Advantage and eBuy.