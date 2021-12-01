in Artificial Intelligence, Contract Awards, News

CRA, Collins to Help Air Force, DARPA Design Cyber-Physical Systems With Human-AI Prototype

Charles River Analytics, along with its partners at Raytheon TechnologiesCollins Aerospace business, has received a $6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for the development of a platform envisioned to combine human expertise and artificial intelligence.

CRA said Tuesday the team will work on a prototype Joint Adaptive, Robust Visualization and Interaction System for a joint USAF and DARPA program that focuses on cyber-physical systems design.

The Air Force and DARPA eye JARVIS to enable human operators to use their insights and creativity throughout the design process while AI algorithms help mitigate human designers’ potential biases.

JARVIS is part of the Symbiotic Design for Cyber-Physical Systems program, which is aimed at reducing the development timeline of technologies through AI-based approaches.

