CrowdStrike Platform to Help CISA Strengthen Agencies’ Endpoint Security

A CrowdStrike-built platform was selected by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for use in ensuring the security of civilian networks in support of an executive order prioritizing endpoint detection and response.

CrowdStrike Falcon is one of the chosen endpoint security platforms that will support CISA’s efforts in defending critical infrastructure and advancing the next iteration of its Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program, the company said Wednesday.

The cloud-based endpoint protection technology combines next generation antivirus, EDR, security hygiene, cyber threat intelligence and managed threat hunting capabilities to stop attacks against organizations. The single integrated platform is authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and is expected to boost the value of CDM Defend and support Executive Order 14028 to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity posture.

“Improving our nation’s defenses and cyber resiliency requires strong collaboration between the government and the private sector,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike.

The company is one of CISA’s industry partners for the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, which seeks to lessen cyber incident risks and coordinate responses against threats.