Cryptocurrency Investor Digital Currency Group to Open New HQ in Connecticut

Digital Currency Group, an investor in cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, is moving to a new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, from its current office in New York beginning in late 2022.

The crypto investor’s relocation plan would potentially attract business investment in the state and result in the creation of hundreds of job opportunities within the next five years, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said Monday.

DCG received more than $5 million in rent arrear assistance grant from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development to support the recruitment and retention of more than 300 full-time roles in the state.

The company signed a lease agreement to occupy more than 90,000 sq. ft. office space in the Shippan Landing complex at 290 Harbor Drive. The new office will house existing and future employees of DCG and its subsidiaries Grayscale Investments, TradeBlock, DCG Real Estate and HQ.

The announcement comes a month after DCG sold $700 million worth of shares to investors including Google’s parent company Alphabet in a deal that raised the crypto investor’s valuation to $10 billion.

