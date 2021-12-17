in Contract Awards, News

D-Fend Solutions Adds Former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden to Advisory Board

D-Fend Solutions has welcomed Charles Bolden, a former NASA administrator, to the counter-drone technology company’s board of advisers.

Bolden will help D-Fend boost its posture in the market for counter-small unmanned aerial systems used in sensitive environments, the company said Thursday.

He served as a U.S. Marine Corps officer for 34 years, spending more than a decade as part of NASA’s Astronaut Office.

Bolden’s work as an astronaut includes four orbital travels and leadership over two of these missions.

Earlier in his career, the former Marine participated as an aviator for more than 100 combat missions in the Vietnam war then became a test pilot at the Naval Air Test Center.

“His unique skill set around safety, deep aviation and military knowledge, and industry relationships are expected to be major assets for D-Fend,” said Zohar Halachmi, CEO and chairman of D-Fend Solutions.

