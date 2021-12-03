in Cybersecurity, News

Dell Technologies, AWS Launch Data Protection, Recovery Tool

Dell Technologies, AWS Launch Data Protection, Recovery Tool

Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services have unveiled a cloud-based offering meant to help organizations secure, isolate and recover data from a ransomware attack and other cyber breaches.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS is a data protection platform that allows customers to field a public cloud vault to help isolate data from the attack surface with an operational air gap that requires multifactor authentication and security credentials for access, Dell said Wednesday.

“Data is a strategic asset, and protecting it against ransomware and other cyberattacks is critical for organizations to make informed decisions about their business and thrive in today’s digital economy,” said David Noy, vice president of data protection product management at Dell Technologies. 

The data protection tool can be purchased through the AWS Marketplace.

Amazon Web ServicesAWScloudCybersecuritydata protectiondata recoveryDell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWSDell TechnologiesGovcon

