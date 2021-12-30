Deloitte Forecasts How Cloud, AI, Other Tech Trends Can Influence 2022

Deloitte’s new technology trends report discusses how data sharing, cloud, blockchain, information technology automation, cyber artificial intelligence and smart devices could shape 2022.

The report highlights technology trends that Deloitte believes could be relevant to governments within the next 18 to 24 months, the company said.

According to the report, organizations could become more able to configure systems as cloud vendors offer more powerful application programming interfaces.

Deloitte also suggests that governments could act as both users and regulators of distributed ledger technologies, including blockchain. New ways to use DLTs in multiple applications including operational efficiency, digital identity and financial transfer, could be identified by governments, the report noted.

The report also said governments should assess how AI technologies could automate detection and response activities against cyber threats.