DHS Soliciting Identity Enrollment, Credential Management Systems

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking offers for identity enrollment and credential management platforms to support its identity management system technology refresh project.

According to a request for proposals posted Friday on SAM.gov, DHS is interested in commercial-off-the-shelf software that complies with the Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12, which mandates a standard badging process for federal employees and contractors.

The agency also wants contractor subject matter expertise and technical services capable of supporting the integration and configuration of the identity technologies.

The agency will hold a pre-proposal conference on Thursday to discuss a planned 10-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price, labor-hour and time-and-materials task orders. The effort has a potential value of $65 million.

Interested companies can register for the conference until Tuesday and submit their identity system proposals on or before Jan. 7.