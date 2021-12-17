DOE Launches $100M Funding Program for Clean Energy Tech Deployment

The Department of Energy has announced a potential $100 million funding opportunity managed by the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy to help commercialize novel clean energy technologies.

The ARPA-E Seeding Critical Advanced for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential initiative will task participants to illustrate how their technologies could be deployed to the commercial market and attract investments from the private sector, DOE said Thursday.

The funding will be given to previous ARPA-E awardees whose initiatives on reducing emissions, promoting energy efficiency and advancing grid modernization were determined by officials to be feasible for a commercial release in the U.S.

“Transitioning to 100% carbon-free energy will require new technologies that reshape the way we approach everything from heating and cooling our homes to how we power our vehicles,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

ARPA first made SCALEUP funding opportunity announcement in 2019.