DOJ Launches Market Research for Asset Forfeiture Investigative Support Services

The Department of Justice has issued a request for information on potential contractors that could provide investigative, analytical, technical and legal professional services in support of the Asset Forfeiture Program.

DOJ intends to meet the asset forfeiture management staff’s requirements through a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, according to a sources sought notice published Tuesday.

The department is asking interested stakeholders, particularly small businesses, to state their organizations’ technical capability to meet the requirements of the Asset Forfeiture Investigative Support Services 2 recompete program, including security levels of employees and facility clearance level.

According to the statement of work, services required include investigative support and analysis; investigative analytical support; seized property analysis and support; legal process support; and training.

DOJ will hold an industry teleconference on the AFISS 2 program on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Responses to the RFI are due Dec. 14.