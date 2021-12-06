Doug Lane: Capgemini Gains Access to Government Contract Vehicles via VariQ Acquisition

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Dec. 6, 2021 — Capgemini has completed its acquisition of VariQ and the Rockville, Maryland-based provider of information technology and cybersecurity services will operate under its U.S. business arm that offers services to federal agencies, GovCon Wire reported Thursday.

Commenting on the VariQ stock purchase, Doug Lane, CEO of Capgemini Government Solutions and previous Wash100 awardee, said the IT and consulting firm was provided with government contract vehicle access and has gained an additional multidisciplinary workforce.

