ECS Authorized to Resell USAF’s Platform One Offerings; Stephen Erickson Quoted

ECS has been authorized to commercially resell products and services made by Platform One, the U.S. Air Force’s consolidated team of DevSecOps enterprise service providers.

The company said Wednesday it will distribute the Iron Bank container repository, the Big Bang software factory deployment service and other P1 products to federal, academic and commercial customers.

P1 works to accelerate software development activities via Kubernetes orchestration. ECS will help customers implement software factories with the company’s expertise in P1 products and DevSecOps.

Stephen Erickson, vice president of strategic solutions at ECS, said the company will augment Platform One’s base offerings and provide value-added services.

“This includes implementing Vauban, our open-source [security orchestration, automation and response] solution, to support continuous monitoring,” Erickson said.

