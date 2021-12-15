Epiq Solutions to Deliver Sensors to DIU for Spectrum Monitoring Initiative; John Orlando Quoted

Epiq Solutions has secured a contract to provide the Defense Innovation Unit with a radio frequency sensor monitoring system that will be used to support a wider government project on spectrum technologies.

The company said Tuesday it will help in the government’s Spectrum and Wireless Monitoring project through the delivery of a commercial off-the-shelf sensor network powered by the Flying Fox Enterprise.

Epiq developed Flying Fox through a program with the Naval Research Laboratory in an effort to wirelessly detect and locate devices. The company proposes to use Flying Fox as the SWiM project’s engine as the product works to provide wireless device visibility across an enterprise.

“Our participation in the SWiM project… will complement our existing Flying Fox Enterprise solution, bringing sensor network innovation to a range of government customers,” said John Orlando, CEO of Epiq Solutions.

Flying Fox is included in the Department of Defense Information Network’s Approved Product List.