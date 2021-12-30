Executive Spotlight With Noblis VP Rich Jacques Highlights Emerging Tech’s Impact on Law Enforcement Operations

ExecutiveBiz featured Rich Jacques, corporate officer and vice president of intelligence and law enforcement at Noblis, in an Executive Spotlight interview published Wednesday on its sister publication, ExecutiveGov.

He talked about reaching a three-year milestone in his current role at Noblis, the emerging technologies’ impact on law enforcement operations, cybersecurity’s influence at the state and local government level as well as the challenges of culture and team development.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Jacques about cybersecurity:

“The most common impact to citizens continues to be identity theft that is usually obtained by phishing methods. The criminals are after specific elements of Personal Identifiable Information to use for loan applications and other fraudulent ways to receive money. There are many programs to get local and state governments the resources they need to successfully implement cybersecurity into their operations and protect the data that they have… One resource is the established primary and major metropolitan-level fusion centers that have provided a connective tissue with resources shared between federal, state, and local-level government entities. These fusion centers provide information regarding detected threats and vulnerabilities, and rapidly share mitigations to help everyone protect themselves.”

