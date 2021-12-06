in Cybersecurity, News

FBI Seeks Market Info on Cyber Intrusion Analysis

The FBI’s National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force wants to identify sources of forensic and analysis services needed to help the agency investigate intrusions traceable via internet communications.

The agency said Friday in a SAM.gov sources sought notice it needs trained analysts to review cyber intrusion information gathered from multiple sources such as FBI field offices, partners and other government agencies.

The analysts will assess all types of breach-related data for the FBI and Department of Defense components including U.S. Transportation Command and the Joint Acquisition Protection and Exploitation Cell.

The FBI plans to fund these services through a potential contract whose effectivity may begin in March 2022. The contract’s timeline would consist of a base period and four options for continuation.

Interested companies may send capability statements to the FBI through Dec. 17. The agency will use responses to inform its future procurement of the needed analysis services.

