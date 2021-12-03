FEMA Seeks Market Info on Supply Chain Management System

The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants to identify market sources of a cloud-based supply chain management system in compliance with a 2006 legislation.

According to a request for information posted Thursday on SAM.gov, FEMA has a need for a logistics system that can track disaster response items in real time, as mandated by the Post Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act.

The agency’s Logistics Systems Division will use the platform to manage warehouses, coordinate transportation services, track resources and monitor the FEMA supply chain from order creation to completion.

Interested parties may submit responses to the sources sought notice through March 1, 2022. Submissions must contain information on system capabilities, data migration requirements, implementation and relevant security issues.

LSD also gives transportation service providers the medium to send documents for review.