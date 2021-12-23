Gartner Forecasts Wider Digital Currency Adoption Among Large Orgs by 2024

Technology research company Gartner predicts that 20 percent of large enterprises will use digital currencies by 2024 for payments, collateral or stored value.

“Increasing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies on traditional payment platforms and the rise of central bank digital currencies will push many large enterprises to incorporate digital currencies into their applications in the coming years,” Avivah Litan, distinguished vice president analyst in the information technology practice at Gartner, said in a Dec. 16 statement.

Gartner’s forecast could have implications for chief financial officers as they look at potential risks and use cases for digital currencies. Alexander Bant, chief of research at Gartner’s finance practice, said there has been a rise in interest among CFOs in blockchain applications and digital currencies since the start of 2021.

“While volatility of cryptocurrencies remains a concern, anticipation of clearer regulatory guidance, and the advent of CBDCs, now offers CFOs more avenues to pressure-test use cases for digital currencies,” Bant noted.

There are several factors driving the adoption of digital currencies, including the availability of off-the-shelf platforms, adoption by consumers, employees and suppliers and increased regulatory clarity.

On Jan. 27, the Potomac Officers Club will bring together distinguished government and industry leaders to offer the GovCon community an insight into the national security aspect of digital currencies.

POC’s “Digital Currency and National Security” forum will feature National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and Juan Zarate, global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer at K2 Integrity, as speakers.