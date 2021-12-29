General Atomics Secures $70M Navy Contract for Aircraft Carrier Launch System Engineering

General Atomics will perform program management and engineering services for the aircraft launch systems of CVN 81 or USS Doris Miller, a future Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, under a $69.8 million contract with the U.S. Navy.

The company will produce, assemble, test, integrate and evaluate engineering changes to the software, hardware, logistics and technical data of the ship’s Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

General Atomics will perform 99.6 percent of work under the contract in San Diego and the remaining 0.4 percent in various areas within the continental U.S.

The Navy will initially obligate $1.9 million that combine shipbuilding and conversion funds for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

Naval Air Systems Command issued the sole-source contract.