General Dynamics Opens St. Louis-Based Facility for Geoint-Focused Initiatives

General Dynamics‘ information technology business has opened a geospatial intelligence innovation-focused facility in St. Louis, Missouri, a region that serves as a strategic hub for geoint organizations.

The new flagship facility, located at the Cortex innovation district, will feature General Dynamics’ Deepsky collaborative environment where geoint teams can prototype technologies with academic and industry partners, the company said Monday.

Deepsky is designed to help General Dynamics develop artificial intelligence, cloud, high-performance computing and software technologies for geospatial applications.

Ben Buckley, vice president for geospatial services and solutions at General Dynamics Information Technology, said the facility expands GDIT’s presence and long-term investment in the St. Louis region.

GDIT has formed partnerships with academic institutions, startups, large companies and other local establishments in St. Louis, including Harris-Stowe State University, St. Louis Community College and the Little Bit Foundation.