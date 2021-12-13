General Dynamics to Produce M1A2 Tanks Under $94M FMS-Funded Army Contract

A General Dynamics business has received a $93.52 million award from the U.S. Army to manufacture M1A2 Abrams tanks for an undisclosed Foreign Military Sales customer.

The fixed-price-incentive contract requires General Dynamics Land Systems to engineer, design and produce the main battle tanks through Sept. 30, 2025, the Department of Defense said Friday.

According to the Army, each M1A2 vehicle features two sights for each commander and gunner, digital architectures that enable future upgrades, an ammunition data link for enhanced fire rounds and 12 batteries.

The contractor will perform the tank manufacturing work in Lima, Ohio, as part of the contract, which was fully financed using 2019 FMS funds.

The award follows the business unit’s win of a $4.6 billion contract in December 2020 for the SEPv3 configuration of M1A2 tanks.