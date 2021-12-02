General Dynamics Unit to Open New Facilities for Technology Shared Services

General Dynamics’ information technology business unit is opening two new facilities in Texas and New Orleans in a push to expand its technology shared services offerings for government clients.

The company said Wednesday the new office spaces will house its TSS teams that provide information technology support services to more than 135 government programs in several areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud and cybersecurity.

According to Paul Nedzbala, senior vice president of the federal civilian division at General Dynamics Information Technology, the expansion of GDIT TSS operations is aimed at supporting its growing portfolio.

Nedzbala said the new facilities will open in spring 2022 and GDIT will hire technical staff to support defense and civilian IT programs.

GDIT plans to open 200 full-time job opportunities at its current TSS locations in Bossier City, Louisiana, and Barbourville, Kentucky. The company also seeks to fill in about 30 technology-focused positions in New Orleans and hire 150 staff in El Paso, Texas.