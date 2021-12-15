in Contract Awards, News

Global Technical Systems Secures $85M Navy IDIQ for EW Testing Pods, Support

Global Technical Systems has won an $84.7 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide the U.S. Navy with one lot of ALQ-167 and ULQ-24C electronic warfare testing pods.

The company will also deliver to the service branch associated modification hardware and technical data for use on EW simulations, training and weapons testing, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

ALQ-167 and ULQ-24C pods are both designed to provide a testing and training environment for EW weapon systems and operators.

Work under the contract will take place in Virginia Beach through December 2026.

Naval Air Warfare Command’s weapons divisions held a competitive small business set-aside for the contract and gathered two proposals.

