Federal Sales Professional Lauren Shaffer Takes Govplace VP Role

Lauren Shaffer, a more than 10-year sales professional in the federal market, has joined Govplace as vice president of sales.

Shaffer previously worked at government information technology service provider Force 3, where she oversaw sales for capture efforts and led a team focused on federal verticals, Govplace said Monday.

Most recently, she was senior director of sales operations at at IT consulting company CyKor and supported its leadership team to growth strategy development.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management and communication from Virginia Tech.

Reston, Virginia-based Govplace offers cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise performance monitoring and situational awareness platforms to the federal sector.