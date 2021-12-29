GRSi to Perform Cybersecurity, Conferencing Tech Modernization for National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute

GRSi has received a new five-year contract to continue providing the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute with cybersecurity services and start modernizing its conferencing technologies.

The efforts are aimed at securing NHLBI’s mission-critical data and assets as well as enabling a flexible telework environment for the third largest organization of the National Institutes of Health, the Bethesda, Maryland-based technical and engineering services company said Tuesday.

Services under the contract include the implementation of an enterprise zero trust infrastructure, risk and threat analysis, and adoption of emerging technologies.

According to the company, its work is intended to help NHLBI researchers in studying the prevention and treatment of heart, lung and blood disorders without compromising the institute’s security needs.