Health IT Vet Aaron Seib Returns to NewWave as SVP of Strategy, Innovation

Aaron Seib has rejoined NewWave as senior vice president of strategy and innovation following his stint as VP of innovation at OnyxHealth, a sister company of the Elkridge, Maryland-based services provider.

The industry veteran with three decades of health information technology experience will oversee NewWave’s efforts to develop products and services based on fast health care interoperable resources, the company said Friday.

He will also lead the establishment of Social Architecture for FHIR-based Referrals and Open-standards Networks or SAFFRON Labs, which will provide interoperability services for commercial companies and agencies from all levels of government.

Prior to joining Onyx, Seib functioned as SVP of informatics at NewWave, responsible for leading the practice as it works with its federal, state and commercial partners.

His career also includes work with the National Association for Trusted Exchange and the National eHealth Collaborative, where he served as CEO.