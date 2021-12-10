in Contract Awards, News

HII Receives $60M Contract to Integrate Navy Ship, Fighter Engineering Change Proposals

Huntington Ingalls Industries has been awarded a $60.4 million contract to integrate engineering change proposals for the Joint Striker Fighter platform in support of one U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship.

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division will perform the integration of four JSF ECPs for the America-class LHA 8 Flight 1 vessel, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Naval Sea Systems Command will obligate $30.2 million using tne service branch’s fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion funds and expects contract work to conclude by July 2024.

LHA 8 is the Navy’s designation for its future USS Bougainville, which Ingalls Shipbuilding is constructing as part of a $3 billion contract awarded in 2017.

