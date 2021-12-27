in Contract Awards, News

Honeywell to Develop Ruggedized Atomic Clock Module for Navy

Honeywell International has won a potential five-year, $22.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop, construct and test a ruggedized atomic clock module envisioned to deliver the same accuracy as a commercial cesium beam clock.

The Compact Rubidium Extended Stability Timing module is intended to generate GPS-quality timing in austere operational environments, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Navy requires CREST to come in the size, weight and power of a VPX card form-factor while being able to deliver the needed performance.

Work under the contract will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, through Dec. 21, 2026, with a two-year base period, a two-year option and a one-year option.

The Office of Naval Research held a competitive, long range broad agency announcement for the contract, which has an initial obligation of $2.6 million in fiscal 2021 funds for DOD-wide research, development, test and evaluation.

