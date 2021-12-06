IGen Networks to Offer Medallion Fleet Management Platform Under GSA/VA Schedule Contract

IGen Networks has qualified as a preferred vendor under multiple award schedule contracts with the General Services Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The cloud and internet of things company said Friday the new status will allow select local, state and federal governments to purchase its Medallion GPS platform for fleet management and maintenance services.

Built on an Amazon Web Services Cloud-based infrastructure, Medallion features dispatch capabilities, automated reporting, maintenance, diagnostic reporting, driver behavior scoring and video tutorials to support government fleets.

IGen will initially offer the platform to counties located in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee and three other states, with more locations in the U.S. to be added in the future.

“In preparation we have increased our inventory levels to 2500 hardware activation units for the next quartile period,” said Neil Chan, CEO of IGen.