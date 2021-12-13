Iron Bow to Offer Xage Zero Trust Security Platform to Military, Government Customers

Iron Bow Technologies has partnered with Xage to offer the latter’s zero trust security platform to the Department of Defense and federal government customers.

Under the deal, Iron Bow will serve as a distributor of the Xage Fabric remote access authentication tool built to protect connected digital systems and communications networks from unauthorized access, Xage said Thursday.

Xage Fabric is a data security and management platform that works to provide users with secure remote and local access in internet-deprived environments and to offer data protection and access control for assets used to support industrial control system infrastructure.

“Embracing a zero trust architecture avoids major security holes that could render infrastructure vulnerable, and allows users to experience the full benefits of modern operations,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage.

Iron Bow has employed the Xage platform to enable its cybersecurity offerings designed to help drive the adoption of zero trust security in the government.