Jacobs-Geosyntec JV Wins $100M Navy Contract for Environmental Design, Engineering Services

A joint venture between Jacobs and Geosyntec has won a $100 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the U.S. Navy to perform architect and engineering work in support of U.S. environmental efforts.

Geosyntec Jacobs JV will provide design and engineering services to Navy, Marine Corps and Base Realignment and Closure installations as well as other federal organizations across the world over a period of 60 months, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Work at federal facilities worldwide is expected to be completed by November 2026.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command used fiscal 2022 BRAC environmental funds to fulfill the contract’s $10,000 guaranteed minimum.

Future task orders will be funded using BRAC budget and the Navy’s environmental restoration and research, development, test and evaluation money.

The proposal of the San Diego, California-based JV beat out four other competitors.