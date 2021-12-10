K2 Integrity Names Neelam Sharma as Global Head of Business Development and Sales; Co-CEO Andrew Rabinowitz Quoted

K2 Integrity announced on Thursday that the company has appointed Neelam Sharma , formerly a key executive of PwC, as its global head of Business Development and Sales.

In the new role, Sharma will be responsible for creating and shaping K2 Integrity’s suite of products and services to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for the firm’s growing global client base.

Sharma expressed her enthusiasm to combine her background and experience to help K2 Integrity’s customers solve complex problems, manage risk and expand their relationships.

“In an increasingly competitive landscape, it is critical for organizations to establish and differentiate their value for clients across the globe,” said Sharma. Working alongside Andrew, Jeremy Kroll, and the K2 Integrity team, we will create new value propositions for our business and our clients that drive the future of risk management.”

Prior to joining K2 Integrity, Sharma held various strategic roles with PwC for over a decade, and most recently served as a director for its Risk and Regulatory Data & Technology practice. In addition, she also supported the company’s financial services through their digital transformations and digital risk and regulatory systems.

“Neelam’s skill set and expertise will complement the existing strengths of our practitioners and corporate center. Our clients—and our business—will benefit not just from her ability to create systems to streamline our business functions, but also from her experience as a practitioner and her deep understanding of client needs,” said Andrew Rabinowitz, Co-CEO of K2 Integrity.