Kratos to Provide Aerial Targets for Navy, FMS Customers Under $51M Deal

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured a $50.9 million contract modification to provide subsonic aerial targets for the U.S. Navy and foreign military sales customers.

The company said Tuesday it will deliver 50 units of the BQM-177A target to the Navy, seven to Japan and eight to Saudi Arabia.

The award also provides for technical and administrative data required to run full-rate production lot three of the aerial targets.

Naval Air Systems Command serves as the award’s contracting activity.

The BQM-177A target emulates threats to help naval forces train for air-to-air engagements. The target is designed to fly at speeds over 0.95 Mach while imitating anti-ship missile threats.

