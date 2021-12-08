L3Harris to Integrate Manpack Radio With SOCOM Helicopters

L3Harris Technologies has secured a $45.8 million sole-source contract from U.S. Special Operations Command to equip MH-60 Seahawk and MH-47 Chinook helicopters with high-frequency manpack radio technology.

SOCOM is obligating $6.3 million at the time of award for the company to perform aircraft interface backplane production and software modification work, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Under the contract, L3Harris will help the command integrate the AN/PRC-160 radio system into the two military aircraft platforms.

Work will primarily take place in Rochester, New York.

The company’s AN/PRC-160 wideband radio offering is designed to support beyond-line-of-sight military communications when satellite connectivity is not available and comply with National Security Agency’s cryptography standards.