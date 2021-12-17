L3Harris to Prototype Weapon Data Link for Air Force’s Standoff Missile

L3Harris Technologies has won an other transaction agreement to develop a weapon data link prototype for the U.S. Air Force’s Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile.

The Department of Defense said Thursday the contractor will perform work at its facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to complete the prototyping effort by July 1, 2022.

The WDL prototype is planned for integration into the JASSM weapon system.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center received a total of four offers for the contract, which is being financed using fiscal 2021 research and development funds.

JASSM is a Lockheed Martin-built cruise missile designed to counter both fixed and relocatable targets from long ranges.