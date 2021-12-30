Leidos to Continue Support for Air Force C2, Emergency Management System

Leidos has received a $44.4 million task order modification from the U.S. Air Force to continue installing, fielding and supporting an automated command, control and emergency management system for two more years.

The extension calls for the contractor to work on the Command and Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application at its facilities in Reston, Virginia, through Dec. 31, 2023, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management center obligated $1.6 million in fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds on the award.

According to Leidos, C2IMERA is designed to provide enhanced situational awareness of Air Force wing and unit resources to inform military leaders in planning, force employment, emergency management, C2 monitoring and reporting.