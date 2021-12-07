Leonardo DRS’ Hybrid Auxiliary Propulsion System to Power Coast Guard Cutters

Leonardo DRS will deliver an integrated hybrid electric drive system to Eastern Shipbuilding Group to power the fourth set of offshore patrol cutters the latter company is building for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Virginia-based company said Monday it received a subcontract from Eastern for the Auxiliary Propulsion System, a motor that uses two power-dense permanent magnet motors to augment or substitute a cutter’s main diesel engines.

According to Leonardo DRS, APS was designed to prevent the diesel engine from coking or wet stacking while at slow-speed operations, reducing the fuel and maintenance requirements for the Coast Guard.

The company added that its system was developed to provide more torque and enhanced size, weight, efficiency and performance.

“These new propulsion systems will give operational flexibility while significantly increasing cost savings in yearly maintenance and fuel, enabling crews to put more focus on their missions,” said Jon Miller, senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS’ naval power business.