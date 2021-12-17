in Contract Awards, News

LMI Receives DOD Data Migration Contract; Robert Lech Quoted

LMI has received a one-year contract to transfer military weapon systems and equipment records from a company-built repository to an enterprise data analytics and management system being used by the Department of Defense.

The $1.5 million project for the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center will involve the migration of LMI’s Maintenance and Availability Data Warehouse into DOD’s Advana platform to offer department personnel a central place for cost and outcomes analysis work related to acquisition and sustainment programs, the nonprofit consulting organization said Thursday.

Robert Lech, vice president of LMI’s defense and space market, noted that MADW stores almost three billion records and the company seeks to create efficiency for federal clients with the single data storage.

Under the contract, the nonprofit will also equip Advana with data pipelines, manage user accounts in the warehouse and implement Qlik dashboards.

DOD’s analytics platform is designed to provide agency users access to common business information and decision support tools.

