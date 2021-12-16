Lockheed Awarded $78M Air Force Contract for F-16 Training Systems

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business has landed a potential six-year, $77.6 million sole-source contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply training systems for F-16 Block 70 jets of foreign military sales customers.

The company will engineer, develop, produce, integrate, test and deliver training equipment and spare parts in support of two Eastern European nations and one Middle Eastern customer, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will use FMS funds to finance the contract work, which will conclude on Dec. 14, 2027.

The F-16 aircraft is used by many foreign countries including Israel, Bahrain, Belgium, Norway, Romania and Portugal.