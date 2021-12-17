Lockheed Books $286M MDA Contract Modification to Support Saudi Arabia’s THAAD

Lockheed Martin has secured a $286.5 million contract modification with the Missile Defense Agency to continue helping Saudi Arabia maintain and operate its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.

The company will provide equipment, spare parts and support services to support ground production, maintenance, software updates, training and logistics of Saudi Arabia’s THAAD under the Foreign Military Sales program, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work under the modification will primarily take place in Dallas, Texas, and Sunnyvale, California, through Aug. 31, 2027.

The new award follows a previous modification issued in March for phase two of the THAAD FMS effort.

Lockheed said it designed THAAD to protect forces from short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.