Lockheed Develops Smaller F-35 Training System

Lockheed Martin has introduced a scaled-down F-35 training platform that uses the same software as the company’s full mission simulator offering for U.S. and international fighter aircraft pilots, Defense News reported Wednesday.

The F-35 Mission Rehearsal Trainer Lightning Integrated Training Environment uses 90 percent less hardware than the current simulator with a 360-degree dome display, the report noted.

Erik Etz, senior manager for new business, strategy and road maps at Lockheed, told reporters that the company incorporated 75 percent of the aircraft’s mission set into the MRT LITE and is pitching the smaller system to the F-35 Joint Program Officer and its clients.

The aerospace and defense contractor has showcased a model of its new trainer at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference.