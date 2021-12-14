Lockheed Partners With Radisys to Advance 5G.MIL Network Capability Development; Dan Rice Quoted

Lockheed Martin will allow the use of Radisys’ Open Radio Access Network software offerings in its 5G.MIL products under an enterprise agreement as part of efforts to facilitate the deployment of relocatable 5G base stations within tactical military networks.

Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL programs at Lockheed, said in a statement published Monday collaborating with Radisys could help the company accelerate 5G.MIL network capability development and deployment efforts in support of national security and defense customers.

“Resilient mesh communications create a network effect that raises the deterrence capability of U.S. and coalition forces, while improving battlefield effectiveness, should deterrence fail,” Rice added.

Connect 5G Software Suite from Radisys complies with 3GPP Release 16 and supports the requirements of various 5G applications by delivering improvements in coverage, mobility, functionality, reliability, capacity and latency.

The agreement includes the development of Integrated Access and Backhaul and 5G-enabled wireless relay capabilities.

Lockheed has previously worked with Radisys on wireless mobility, including the delivery of technologies in support of the commercial LTE-over-Satellite platform.